Water returns to most of Waterbury, but it is still unsafe to drink

Water has been restored to the majority of Waterbury following the failure of a century-old waterline and transmission main explosion last week.

The city hopes to have the water tested and cleared for drinking by the end of the week.

Mayor Paul Pernerewski says pressure should be back for most residents.

“Most people should have water,” Pernerewski said. “So if you don't have water, call 311, or call the water department, and we will try to get out there to see what the problem is.”

He said they expect to have water test results back by Thursday.

“If you do have water flowing now, you still should boil it before you drink it, make baby formula with it, or use it to prepare foods until we get the test results back,” Pernerewski said. “So, same thing for restaurants, until those test results come back, they should all remain closed, unless they have a completely separate alternate source of water from the city system.”

School will resume on Thursday.