Connecticut lawmakers met in special session on Wednesday to ratify the settlement of a longstanding dispute with hospitals. They also passed legislation…
Connecticut lawmakers will meet in special session Wednesday to take action on a dispute between restaurant owners and their tipped workers. They will…
A possible legislative compromise to address concerns from restaurant owners over Connecticut's state wage and hour laws is getting mixed…
Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Restaurant Association want state lawmakers to take action in special session to resolve a dispute over the…
Weekly wages in Connecticut's four largest counties dropped in 2016. Yet, three of those counties still ranked higher than the national average, according…