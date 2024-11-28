Union survey shows CT teachers are worried about burnout

A survey conducted by the Connecticut Education Association, the state’s leading teachers’ union, showed that educators are concerned about burnout and stress, compensation, student behavior, lack of respect for the profession and politicians' decisions on education.

The union surveyed 5,000 teachers in October. Ninety-eight percent of those teachers said burnout and frustration were their top concerns. These were caused by student behavior, low salaries, too many district initiatives, and non-educators making decisions that affect themselves and their classrooms.

“Teachers need to have their voices heard, and should be in every room where decisions about education policy are being made,” said Jeff Morrissey, president of the Bridgeport Education Association .“Far too often key decisions affecting our students are being made by people who have little or no experience as classroom teachers.”

The union wants policymakers to raise compensation for teachers. Teacher salaries are 25% lower than those of other professions with the same level of education and experience. The union said a lack of incentive to join the profession has led to a teacher shortage.

“Overall dissatisfaction and stress among teachers remain alarmingly high,” CEA president Kate Dias said. “Our annual survey paints a stark and sobering picture of the teaching profession in Connecticut—one that should serve as a wakeup call for policymakers and communities alike. Our teachers deserve real support, competitive salaries, and respect for their professional expertise.”

The survey also addressed cell phone restrictions for students. Ninety-four percent of teachers supported restricted cell phone use during class time, with 82% in favor of restricting cell phones for the entire school day. Educators said stricter cell phone policies have helped to manage student discipline and behavior problems.

“Part of the solution to some of these students’ behaviors is just banning cell phones,” said James Tierinni, a math teacher at Manchester High School. “I’ve personally seen a great improvement in our students’ attentiveness and their ability to simply interact with each other.”

The CEA said they hope lawmakers will address the concerns highlighted by their data.