-
This year there was a significant effort to get young people to vote. And that effort paid off. Researchers are still crunching the numbers, but the…
-
Active voter registration increased almost everywhere in Connecticut over the past four years. The Secretary of the State said this week that…
-
Residents in Connecticut should register to vote by 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 27 if they want to vote at their local polling location. Denise Merrill,…
-
WSHU asks listeners to send us their questions about the upcoming election. The newsroom recently got an email from a listener in Woodbury, Conn., who…
-
On a recent Sunday, a band of volunteers assembled at a Panera Bread in Hampton Bays. They call themselves the Brookhaven Latino Voter Project. Every…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says state residents with valid driver’s licenses can now register to vote using an app on their…