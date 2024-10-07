© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Online voter registration deadline is Oct. 18 in CT

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Voice of America
/
Wikimedia Commons

People seeking to register online to vote in November’s election in Connecticut must do so by next week.

The state’s Oct. 18 deadline for registering to vote applies only to online and mail-in registrations.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by that date, and online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. that night.

Registration can still be done in person in Connecticut at designated locations during early voting, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

In-person registrations will also still be accepted on Election Day, Nov. 5, at designated locations.

In New York, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 26 for mail, online or in-person registrations.

_
Tags
Connecticut News America Amplified2024 Elections2024 Connecticut Electionsvoter registrationVoting
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma