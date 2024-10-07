Online voter registration deadline is Oct. 18 in CT

People seeking to register online to vote in November’s election in Connecticut must do so by next week.

The state’s Oct. 18 deadline for registering to vote applies only to online and mail-in registrations.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by that date, and online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. that night.

Registration can still be done in person in Connecticut at designated locations during early voting, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

In-person registrations will also still be accepted on Election Day, Nov. 5, at designated locations.

In New York, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 26 for mail, online or in-person registrations.