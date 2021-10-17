-
On Long Island, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced bipartisan support for a plan to expand benefits for veterans who suffer from…
-
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has urged the federal government to recognize four conditions linked with the toxic chemicals in Agent…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the Senate to pass legislation that would compensate Vietnam War veterans who were exposed to Agent…
-
A half-scale model of the Vietnam Wall is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend as part of a nationwide tour.It’s called the Wall that Heals – a…