© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Mobile Vietnam War Memorial Stops In Bridgeport

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 8, 2017 at 10:02 AM EDT
vietnamwallthatheals_apnickut_170508.jpg
Nick Ut
/
AP
Vietnam veteran Rich Shumway is shown with his grandson, Jeremy Shumway, 3, during a visit to a Vietnam War memorial, "The Wall That Heals," in Placentia, Calif.

A half-scale model of the Vietnam Wall is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend as part of a nationwide tour.

It’s called the Wall that Heals – a portable version of the Vietnam Wall that’s traveled the world since 1996.

It’s about 250 feet long, and aside from the size, it’s a faithful reproduction of Maya Lin’s iconic Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial – 24 panels arranged in a chevron shape and marked with the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The wall is on display 24 hours a day in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park until Sunday night, when it leaves for Stockton, Missouri. There’s a closing ceremony planned for Sunday at noon.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutmilitarySeaside ParkVietnam War
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin