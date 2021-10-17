-
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities have appealed millions of dollars in state-mandated profit reductions.Last month, the state Public Utilities…
Bridgeport, Connecticut, residents who are ratepayers at United Illuminating could expect to see a credit on their statement in August.The credit would be…
Connecticut regulators have determined that Eversource and United Illuminating failed to meet acceptable performance standards in their preparation and…
Connecticut regulators have rejected a proposal from Eversource and United Illuminating to begin disconnecting service to customers with unpaid bills.The…
United Illuminating will give its ratepayers more than $46 million in COVID-19 relief, in the form of credit on bills through the end of 2022. That’s…
Eversource Energy is expecting regulators to allow the utility company to charge customers to pay back millions of dollars in costs from their response to…
Connecticut’s two largest electric utility companies have pushed back on a proposal that would have them pay compensation to their customers if they fail…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants regulators to consider breaking up the state’s largest utility company, Eversource. He proposed…
The opaque world of energy policy continues to roil the surface of state government as regulators again have chastised the state’s two biggest utilities...
Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut and New York residents remain without power three days after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region.In…