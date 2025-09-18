Final vote on Fairfield County monopole construction delayed one month

The Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) delayed a final vote on Thursday on whether or not to approve the proposed United Illuminating construction in Fairfield County.

The council was scheduled to vote on the plan to install taller monopoles in Bridgeport, Fairfield and Southport.

The vote is now expected on Oct. 16.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) asked them to postpone the vote. UI said they would not oppose a postponement.

“Governor Lamont does not have legal standing to request a postponement, because the governor is not a party or intervener to the proceeding under the Uniform Administrative Procedure Act,” CSC staff attorney Melanie Bachman said. “Only parties and interveners can submit motions.”

The request was also made by the town of Fairfield, the city of Bridgeport and SCNETI, a group formed to oppose the construction.

The plan has received pushback from lawmakers and community members who say they weren’t properly consulted about the project and are concerned about the impact on private and public property.

“This delay gives us our first real opportunity to work together to develop a solution that delivers reliable energy without sacrificing Fairfield and Bridgeport neighborhoods and businesses. We need more information about the true costs of undergrounding and a willingness to examine re-routing where necessary. It is my hope that now we can seriously discuss some of these options,” First Selectman Christine Vitale said.