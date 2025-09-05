UI closer to approval for monopole installation in Fairfield County

United Illuminating is a step closer to being allowed to install taller monopoles in Fairfield, Southport and Bridgeport. This is the newest development in a years-long saga about utility upgrades along the coast.

UI initially proposed construction on the south side of the Metro-North train tracks. However, the Connecticut Siting Council, which is responsible for approving energy projects, told them to use the north side instead.

Community members got a court order to halt the project. A Superior Court judge ruled that the Siting Council had approved a project that hadn’t been properly vetted, forcing them to resubmit it for consideration.

The Siting Council voted in favor of the project on Thursday via a straw vote. They had informally voted to reject the project earlier this summer.

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle condemned Thursday’s decision. They say the taller monopoles would be an eyesore, and proper protocol hasn't been followed.

“Despite overwhelming opposition from residents, local officials, local businesses, preservationists, and experts, the Siting Council today reversed itself, by indicating support for a utility’s recycled plan that will scar Fairfield and Bridgeport’s historic neighborhoods and challenge local businesses for generations to come,” Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale (D) said. “We are stunned that the Council reversed its own straw vote taken only three months ago, when nothing has changed in the interim. This process was tainted.”

“The Siting Council has chosen to ignore the will of the communities they are supposed to serve and reverse their straw poll decision from just under three months ago,” State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) said. “What happened between that straw poll and now? What has changed?”

Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a UI spokesperson, said the company welcomed the decision.

UI started the four-phase project in 2017, intended to enhance reliability and resiliency in the transmission system. The first three phases, which included upgrades from New Haven to Stratford, have already been completed.

“We appreciate the Connecticut Siting Council’s thoughtful consideration of the Fairfield to Congress transmission project yesterday,” Flitosis said. “Over two years ago, UI submitted our application for this project with the same design criteria as the first four phases across seven municipalities, all of which were approved. That is because our proposed overhead design best achieves all the necessary objectives: protecting the environment and reining in costs that are borne by all Connecticut customers, while ensuring UI can serve the present and future electric capacity needed for the New England region and the customers we have proudly served for more than 125 years.”

The council has to schedule a final vote on the matter. It’s expected on Sept. 18.