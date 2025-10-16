UI can’t put monopoles in Fairfield County, state council says

The Connecticut Siting Council has voted to deny a United Illuminating plan to put taller monopoles in Fairfield County.

“We have three for approval, five for denial,” chair John Morrissette said during the meeting. “The certificate is therefore denied.”

The decision was celebrated by officials from Fairfield and Bridgeport, as well as community groups.

“This is a tremendous win for Fairfield and Bridgeport, and for every resident who showed up, spoke up, and worked tirelessly in opposition to a project that was damaging to the very foundations of our community,” Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale (D) said. “The Siting Council listened to the people of our communities, and was convinced by the irrefutable facts that this was a flawed design.”

United Illuminating will now have to re-file the project. This stretch of upgrades, most of which have been completed, has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The final stretch was all that was left of the project.

“By choosing to reject the proposal, the Council has affirmed its commitment to responsible infrastructure planning and to finding equitable solutions that protect quality of life, foster economic growth, and preserve the character of our communities,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (D) said. “The City of Bridgeport remains committed to working collaboratively toward energy solutions that balance progress with environmental and social responsibility that are in the best interest of our residents.”

Opposition against the construction has been loud and long-lasting.

WSHU reached out to UI for comment, but did not get a response before press time.