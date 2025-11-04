UI asks CT regulators to reconsider Fairfield County monopole project

United Illuminating wants the Connecticut Siting Council to reconsider a controversial project proposal in Fairfield County.

The years-long saga concerns a plan to install taller monopoles in Bridgeport and Fairfield for electricity upgrades.

On Monday, representatives from UI said there's a clear need for the project, and that the state Siting Council, which is responsible for approving proposals, has never denied that need.

However, the board denied the project proposal weeks ago after previously showing support for it months earlier.

“The Council acted illegally and arbitrarily in flipping its vote with absolutely no reasons provided,” the Motion for Reconsideration reads.

The communication was sent to all members of the Siting Council.

If the council doesn’t pick the case back up, UI said they’re considering legal action.

“The Siting Council should grant this Motion, reconsider the application and approve it based on the record and law,” the motion reads. “If it fails to do so, UI reserves all rights going forward (including but not limited to taking an appeal and seeking discovery) in order to determine why three Council members inexplicably changed their votes.”

Local politicians and community members want UI to bury the power lines. UI has said that it would be significantly more expensive.

UI has found support from some of the state’s Republican lawmakers, who accused Democrats of supporting a plan that would raise electricity bills.

“Instead of choosing the most cost-effective solution for critical infrastructure, bureaucrats have set the table to burden all ratepayers with unnecessary costs to appease those who want prettier power lines,” a post from the Connecticut House Republicans said.

Representatives for the town of Fairfield and Bridgeport did not respond to a request for comment for this story.