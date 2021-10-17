-
Connecticut’s unemployment rate has stayed above 7%, higher than before the pandemic. United Way of Connecticut has created an employment plan for…
-
New York’s unemployment insurance fund, which the state Labor Department said has paid out over $100 billion dollars in benefits to millions of New…
-
The Connecticut Department of Labor is defending a decision to claw back more than $8 million in unemployment benefits paid out since the start of the…
-
The Connecticut Department of Labor is reviewing unemployment benefits paid out during the pandemic, and sending letters to thousands of residents who…
-
Connecticut officials urge unemployed workers to get back into the job market before the $300 a week federal unemployment benefit expires next week.…
-
New York State’s Labor Department reports Long Island’s unemployment rate has risen from 5.1% to 5.2% in July.The rise is due to an increase in the number…
-
The Connecticut restaurant industry supports Governor Ned Lamont’s offer to pay a $1,000 bonus to unemployed residents who return to work before the end…
-
The Connecticut House Republican leader has criticized Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s offer of a $1,000 bonus to those who have been long-term…
-
Connecticut House Republicans have proposed an alternative to Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s spending plan for the American Rescue Act funding. The…
-
Faith leaders and advocates for immigrants rallied outside of New York state government buildings in Hauppauge to call on state lawmakers to provide…