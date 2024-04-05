A controversial CT unemployment fraud bill wins key legislative committee approval

Connecticut’s Judiciary Committee has approved a controversial bill that would quadruple the threshold for what qualifies as unemployment fraud.

The state threshold for unemployment compensation fraud is $500 and was set in the 1970s.

The bill increases that threshold to $2,000 to keep up with inflation, said Representative Steven Stafstrom, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

“I think with the increase in inflation, this just brings the penalties back into line with frankly where they were when this bill was originally passed,” Stafstrom said.

The majority of Democrats approved the bill. But Republicans opposed the move.

“It’s too lenient,” said ranking GOP member Representative Craig Fishbein.

“For us as a matter of public policy to say that it is appropriate for that activity to happen without a harsher penalty, I really have to question anything that comes from that,” he said.

The bill originated in the Labor and Public Employees Committee. It now goes back to the House for consideration.