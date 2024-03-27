CT attorney general breaks down Supreme Court abortion pill challenge

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the outcome of the U.S. Supreme Court medicated abortion case heard on Tuesday could threaten the state’s abortion rights.

Several Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs’ claim to have standing to bring the case during oral arguments, which is reassuring, said Tong.

“They have to have a reason to be in the lawsuit,” he said.

“They must have suffered some injury, some prejudice. Something must have happened to them," Tong continued, "I don’t think plaintiffs who are a bunch of doctors who haven’t alleged that anything has happened to them. Personally, I don’t think they can establish standing.”

Tong would take legal action to protect abortion rights in Connecticut if the court rules for the plaintiffs

“If that were to happen, we would have a huge problem on our hands in terms of access to medication abortion, which is two-thirds of all abortions in the country,” he said.

In the meantime, Connecticut and several other states have obtained a federal court injunction in Washington state, upholding their right to access mifepristone.

Connecticut codified Roe v. Wade into state law in the 1990s.