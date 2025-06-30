Tong pushes back on claim that SCOTUS birthright decision is a win for Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court's birthright citizenship decision is not a validation of President Donald Trump’s executive order, said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, at a news briefing in Hartford following the release of the decision on Friday.

He said the ruling leaves the fate of Trump’s order revoking birthright citizenship unclear because it returns the issue to the lower court and keeps the injunction in place for 30 days.

Tong pushed back on Trump’s claim that the divided 6-3 decision was a victory.

“In fact, birthright citizenship remains the law of the land and the 14th Amendment continues to operate the way it has always operated for everyone everywhere for the next 30 days,” Tong said.

He said he would join the attorneys general of several Democratic states in federal district court to continue the challenge to Trump’s order.

“I expect that states will be back on an emergency basis in lower federal court to fashion an injunction that complies with the Supreme Court order, Tong said.

“I expect it will happen during these next 30 days. And then I think it will be clear that the state rightfully acquired our injunction, and those injunctions not just apply to Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, but all the states in this country,” he said.