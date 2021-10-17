-
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over two transgender high school athletes in Connecticut.The lawsuit came from three athletes who said they lost…
-
The City Council of Norwalk, Connecticut, is set to vote on an expanded definition of gender that includes identity and expression on Tuesday. The change…
-
State lawmakers in New York voted to repeal a part of state law Tuesday that’s become known as the "Walking While Trans Ban," a part of the penal code…
-
Advocates say one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders shows hopes for transgender high school athletes in Connecticut. The order bans…
-
New Haven officials say the Trump administration has backed off a threat to withhold millions in school funding to the city over a state policy that…
-
The Trump administration has threatened to cut funding for magnet schools in New Haven, Connecticut, over a state policy that allows trans athletes to…