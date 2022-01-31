Some Stamford parents say a book about a transgender child is inappropriate for 3rd graders

Some parents in Stamford told their local school board that a book about a transgender child should be removed from the district’s elementary curriculum.

Parents said the book “The Pants Project” could be confusing for third graders, and is inappropriately sexualized. Some cited a reference to a bulge in a child’s underwear. A parent — who is also a social worker at a Stamford high school — said most third graders aren’t socially or emotionally prepared for the book.

Most third graders are between 8 and 9 years old. The recommended reading age for “The Pants Project” is 9 to 13.

A schools spokesperson said they chose the book with the help of an LGBTQ+ committee.