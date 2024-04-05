Federal judge rejects Nassau County's effort to block NY from challenging trans athlete ban

New York Attorney General Letitia James can take legal action against Nassau County over its ban on transgender women participating in women's sports at its facilities, according to a federal court ruling.

The court denied County Executive Bruce Blakeman's request to stop the state from trying to reverse his order that bans trans women athletes from playing on women’s teams at county facilities.

Blakeman sued James after she sent him a “cease and desist” letter that threatened legal action if he didn’t rescind the order. James said the ban was discriminatory.

The judge has not yet decided whether the ban is legal.

Blakeman said in a statement that the ruling "...will not deter us from protecting the integrity and fairness of women's sports and the safety of its participants."

Separately, a Nassau County roller derby league sued Blakeman, arguing that his ban violates New York's human rights and civil rights laws.