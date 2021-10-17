Suffolk Legislature

-
The Suffolk County Legislature voted down a controversial measure Tuesday night. It would have required gas stations to notify motorists when there's a…
-
Suffolk's off tracking betting corporation didn't make any money on the Kentucky Derby last weekend, horse racing's biggest event. The county-run betting…
-
Suffolk County's Commissioner of Information Technology was arrested Thursday over accusations he misled lawmakers about a $5 million technology deal. The…
-
A bill coming before the Suffolk County legislature would require county police, among other things, to get a college degree if they want a promotion…
-
Some Suffolk County lawmakers are concerned about how a county grant to study shellfish is spent. Lawmakers got some details about the program on Monday.
-
At its regular legislative meeting, Suffolk County lawmakers moved to ban the use of hydrofracking waste and to ban smoking on the campus of the county…
-
Suffolk County budget officials say there’s a slowly improving fiscal picture for the county and that Suffolk actually had its first budget surplus since…
-
After a four-state tour, Suffolk County planners updated lawmakers Monday on what they knew about mitigateing what officials call Long Island's greatest…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a law on Monday increasing the minimum age for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21 years old. The…
-
Suffolk County has increased the minimum age for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21 years old. The bill, passed Tuesday evening, was pushed by…