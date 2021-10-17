-
A state Senate seat in Connecticut has flipped back to Republicans — who had held it for nearly a century until a Democrat won last year.Democrat Alex…
A federal grand jury indicted Connecticut state Senator Dennis Bradley for defrauding the state’s campaign finance fund. The Bridgeport Democrat allegedly…
Tuesday’s presidential primaries in New York have been getting a lot of media attention. But there is also a local election on Long Island that day.It’s…
Another Kennedy is trying his hand in politics. Ted Kennedy Jr., the son of the late U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, announced Monday night…
The Dream Act is dead for now in New York State, after the State Senate voted down the measure that would have granted college tuition aid to the children…