Former Deputy Majority Leader Of Conn. State Senate Indicted For Campaign Finance Fraud

A federal grand jury indicted Connecticut state Senator Dennis Bradley for defrauding the state’s campaign finance fund. The Bridgeport Democrat allegedly lied to the State Election Enforcement Commission.

The accusations stem from a 2018 fundraiser where Bradley secretly paid the hosting venue $5,600 with personal funds even though paying more than $2,000 would have disqualified him from participating in the Citizen’s Election Program.

Additionally, according to prosecutors, campaign aides falsified donor cards to hide the appearance that the event was a fundraiser. The indictment contains text messages between Bradley and an unnamed campaign aide where they exchanged shushing and laughing emoticons.

Bradley entered federal court in handcuffs and pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy. He had turned himself into authorities. Bradley was released on a $300,000 bond.

Senate President Martin Looney said in order to protect the integrity of the state Senate, Bradley was removed from his committee assignments and rescinded his position as Deputy Majority Leader.