A report evaluating the special education program in Greenwich schools recommends school officials act fast to make changes and reforms.The Greenwich Time…
A recent federal court ruling has extended the timeframe for services offered to special needs students in Connecticut. The requirements could mean added…
Parents are deciding whether to send their children back to school. For some parents of children with special needs, the choice isn’t about their child’s…
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced school districts to use virtual teaching methods. And, special education providers have had to change how they administer…
Shami Chatterjee and Meghan Kennedy* miss the full night’s sleep they used to get a couple times a week when a nurse stayed over to help with their…
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted parents and school districts to find new ways to work with special education students – now being home-schooled –…