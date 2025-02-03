Lamont increases funding for special education in CT budget

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will propose more money for special education in his next two-year budget, which will be presented to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lamont said at a news briefing at the state Capitol in Hartford on Monday that special education services have been one of the most significant recent cost drivers for school districts because they often require them to send students out of the district.

That’s why his next budget proposal includes $14 million for special education grants to help districts localize services.

“To allow you to set up programs within your own district, or if you are in a small town, maybe a few of you get together and have personalized attention for that student closer to home,” Lamont said.

In the second year of the biennial budget, Lamont has included a $40 million increase to subsidize the high-cost placements for students with the greatest needs.

“Especially for those smaller towns, all of a sudden there is going to be a sudden cost there, to make sure that we share that. And I think that 40 million is a commitment to say we are in this together,” Lamont said.