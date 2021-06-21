© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Report: Greenwich Special Education Program Displays Racial, Economic Bias

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
emptydeskstest_flickrericecastro_170306.jpg
Eric E. Castro
/
Flickr

A report evaluating the special education program in Greenwich schools recommends school officials act fast to make changes and reforms.

The Greenwich Time reported over the weekend on a report that was released before a special school board meeting.

The Public Consulting Group, a Boston-based educational firm, collected data that shows Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students are more likely than their peers to be identified for special education. Their report recommends 28 reforms.

The outgoing head of the program, Mary Forde, has led the department since 1997. She announced her resignation in April and her last day is June 30.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgreenwichschoolsSpecial EducationAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press