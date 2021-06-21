Report: Greenwich Special Education Program Displays Racial, Economic Bias

A report evaluating the special education program in Greenwich schools recommends school officials act fast to make changes and reforms.

The Greenwich Time reported over the weekend on a report that was released before a special school board meeting.

The Public Consulting Group, a Boston-based educational firm, collected data that shows Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students are more likely than their peers to be identified for special education. Their report recommends 28 reforms.

The outgoing head of the program, Mary Forde, has led the department since 1997. She announced her resignation in April and her last day is June 30.