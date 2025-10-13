© 2025 WSHU
Lamont’s Instagram accidentally reposted Fazio’s gubernatorial campaign launch

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D)

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s (D) official Instagram (@govnedlamont) accidentally reposted a video from one of his top Republican challengers this weekend.

The video from state Senator Ryan Fazio (R) was a campaign launch and was highly critical of the Lamont administration.

“Under Ned Lamont and his radical legislature, electric rates and taxes have soared to the third highest in the country,” Fazio said in the video. “They undermine law enforcement and [have] driven out jobs and hope.”

screenshot
screenshot
The video reposted by @govnedlamont was highly critical of the Lamont administration.

WSHU noticed the post on Saturday night, but it’s not clear when it was originally reposted. It was up until Sunday morning, shortly after WSHU reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

A spokesperson for the Lamont said the video was reposted by accident and had been removed. They also said staff had taken steps to secure the governor’s social media accounts.

Lamont hasn’t officially launched a bid for a third term yet. However, it’s widely anticipated that he will.
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
