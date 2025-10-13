Lamont’s Instagram accidentally reposted Fazio’s gubernatorial campaign launch

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s (D) official Instagram (@govnedlamont) accidentally reposted a video from one of his top Republican challengers this weekend.

The video from state Senator Ryan Fazio (R) was a campaign launch and was highly critical of the Lamont administration.

“Under Ned Lamont and his radical legislature, electric rates and taxes have soared to the third highest in the country,” Fazio said in the video. “They undermine law enforcement and [have] driven out jobs and hope.”

screenshot WSHU noticed the post on Saturday night, but it’s not clear when it was originally reposted. It was up until Sunday morning, shortly after WSHU reached out to the Governor’s office for comment. screenshot The video reposted by @govnedlamont was highly critical of the Lamont administration.

A spokesperson for the Lamont said the video was reposted by accident and had been removed. They also said staff had taken steps to secure the governor’s social media accounts.