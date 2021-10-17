-
The New York State Department of Health announced that the number of children who smoke tobacco has hit an all time low.The overall percentage of high…
-
A measure to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut failed Tuesday and health advocates said they are not disappointed.During the General Assembly’s…
-
Some cities and states are banning flavored tobacco products — like those commonly found in e-cigarettes. A new study from the Yale School of Public…
-
A new bill in Suffolk County proposes to raise the smoking age to 25. County Legislator Samuel Gonzalez is a former smoker and sponsor of the bill.He says…
-
In Connecticut the minimum wage has increased from $10.10 an hour to $11 an hour. That’s one of several new laws that took effect in the state…
-
Connecticut is the latest state to raise the age for the purchase of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The new law goes into effect…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives approved a bill to raise the legal age for the purchase of tobacco products, including electronic delivery…
-
Suffolk County is cracking down on plastic straws, styrofoam and packing peanuts. Legislation passed this week sets new restrictions to tackle plastic…
-
A report by the American Lung Association gave New York State mixed grades for its efforts to curb tobacco use.The 2018 “State of Tobacco Control” report…
-
New Yorkers who use e-cigarettes will have to comply with the same limits on smoking in public that apply to regular cigarettes, now that Governor Cuomo…