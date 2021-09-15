New York Youth Smoking Is One Tenth Of What It Was 20 Years Ago

The New York State Department of Health announced that the number of children who smoke tobacco has hit an all time low.

The overall percentage of high school students who smoked declined from 30% to 3% between the years 2000 and 2020.

The Youth Tobacco Survey released by the department also noted the drop was across all categories including e-cigarette smoking.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker credits several recent changes in the law including an increase in the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in the year 2019.