Connecticut Health Advocates Celebrate The Defeat Of Watered-Down E-Cigarette Bill

A measure to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut failed Tuesday and health advocates said they are not disappointed.

During the General Assembly’s special session this week, a measure was added to the budget that targeted the manufacturing of flavored e-cigarettes, as opposed to restricting the sale of these products.

Opponents of the measure said it had too many loopholes, such as an exemption for any product that the government determines to be a “modified risk tobacco product.”

Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the Connecticut Legislature is selling out the state’s children to do the bidding of tobacco and vaping companies. He also said he would rather see no ban at all than the diluted version that was voted on.