Tickets to bring cars on the North Ferry to Shelter Island will increase up to $2 starting July 7, pending a signature from County Executive Steve…
A fare increase of $1 to $2 on the North Ferry on Shelter Island appears to have the backing of local lawmakers. The ferry service is one of two routes…
The Shelter Island Board of Education on Long Island has voted to retire its high school’s mascot “the Indians.” The school has used the image of a Native…
State lawmakers on eastern Long Island have introduced a bill that would require every town in Suffolk County to have an early voting site ahead of…
Suffolk County will allow voters to begin casting ballots early. Some polls will be open on October 24 — 10 days before Election Day. But as of now,…
Shelter Island, a small town nestled in the Peconic Bay between Long Island’s Twin Forks, is accessible by two ferries, the North Ferry and the South…