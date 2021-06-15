Shelter Island Fare Increase Has Backing Of Local Boards

A fare increase of $1 to $2 on the North Ferry on Shelter Island appears to have the backing of local lawmakers. The ferry service is one of two routes across the Peconic Bay to mainland Long Island.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt lobbied Suffolk County legislators this month to make his case for hiking up rates.

Hunt said the company has been struggling since 2017 to meet expenses without increasing fares, but the pandemic was the last straw.

Lawmakers support Hunt’s request for an up to 3% increase in an operating budget review last month.

They also commended the ferry service for offering some relief to residents who are struggling financially.