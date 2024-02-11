Beautiful Music NOW - Randall Goosby and Xavier Dubois Foley

Today's Beautiful Music is a captivating, jazzy improvisation featuring the rising star violinist Randall Goosby and double bassist/composer Xavier Dubois Foley. Randall Goosby is a graduate of The Juilliard School, and Xavier Dubois Foley is a graduate of The Curtis Institute of Music. Both musicians also attended The Perlman Music Program located on Shelter Island, NY, which inspired the title of the composition they're jamming on: SHELTER ISLAND.

Use the links below to learn more about both of these talented young musicians.

https://randallgoosby.com/

https://xavierfoley.com/