New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a report Monday on the deaths from COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes that that he says…
Advocates in several states, including Connecticut, are pushing for nursing homes to allow families to put in cameras to monitor their loved…
Government officials are concerned about seniors in quarantine. Many were left isolated when Connecticut shut down. Older seniors especially lack the…
An association of Connecticut nursing homes and assisted living facilities supports Governor Ned Lamont’s order for an independent analysis of their…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the country are residents of nursing homes or assisted living…
Five Connecticut nursing homes weren’t prepared for COVID-19, according to inspection reports by the state Department of Public Health. The five nursing…
Nursing home fatalities now make up 60% of COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut.Data released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health found that…
New York is reporting 1,700 more COVID-19 related deaths at nursing homes that hadn’t been disclosed before. Health officials say the increase is due to…
Fatalities in Connecticut nursing homes now make up 55% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state.Data released by the state earlier this week found…
Nursing home residents account for nearly half of all COVID-19-related deaths in Suffolk County. While long-term care facilities are closed to visitors to…