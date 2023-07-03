Connecticut's retiree population grew faster than Florida in 2022

Connecticut’s population of retirees grew at a faster rate than Florida’s did last year, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The number of people aged 65 and over in Connecticut grew by 3.4% since June 2022. That is a little more than Florida, usually a retirement hotspot, which saw a 3.3% gain.

The age group now accounts for 16% of Connecticut’s population.

Officials say it is unclear if this is because Connecticut is becoming a more desirable place to retire, or because there are more resources for the elderly.

For example, at nursing homes, which had difficulty recovering from the pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill in June that increases the number of adult day care centers to free up time for caregivers.

Other New England states also saw a jump. New Hampshire led the pack with a 4.5% increase, since there’s no estate or inheritance tax there.