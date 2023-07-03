© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut's retiree population grew faster than Florida in 2022

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir nursing home after she was given the first COVID-19 vaccination, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn.
Stephen Dunn
/
AP
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir nursing home after she was given the first COVID-19 vaccination, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford.

Connecticut’s population of retirees grew at a faster rate than Florida’s did last year, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The number of people aged 65 and over in Connecticut grew by 3.4% since June 2022. That is a little more than Florida, usually a retirement hotspot, which saw a 3.3% gain.

The age group now accounts for 16% of Connecticut’s population.

Officials say it is unclear if this is because Connecticut is becoming a more desirable place to retire, or because there are more resources for the elderly.

For example, at nursing homes, which had difficulty recovering from the pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill in June that increases the number of adult day care centers to free up time for caregivers.

Other New England states also saw a jump. New Hampshire led the pack with a 4.5% increase, since there’s no estate or inheritance tax there.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
