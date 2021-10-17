-
The U.S. Senate has voted to advance a measure to withdraw U.S. military support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen.Democratic U.S.…
-
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut is celebrating that his joint resolution to end the war in Yemen moved forward in the Senate this week.Murphy says…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he welcomes an apparent Pentagon decision to suspend its refueling of Saudi Arabia’s military aircraft…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is again calling for a withdrawal of U.S. support for the…
-
Activists are criticizing The University of New Haven for partnering with a college in Saudi Arabia that is the “premier training institution for security…
-
The U.S. Senate narrowly voted on Tuesday to back President Donald Trump's plan to sell more than $500 million in precision-guided munitions to Saudi…
-
Thousands of 9/11 families and first responders have filed a federal lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, alleging that the country funded the hijackers…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants President Obama to sign into law legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue countries for…