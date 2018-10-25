Sen. Murphy Renews Call To Withdraw Support For War In Yemen

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is again calling for a withdrawal of U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen war.

“The United States has been helping the Saudis bomb Yemeni civilians for three years now. Thousands of Yemenis have died. They’ve been intentionally targeted. And the United States should cut off assistance for that bombing campaign. The Saudis have been telling us that they’ve been hitting these civilians by accident when all of the evidence tells us they’ve been hitting these civilians on purpose.”

The U.N. humanitarian aid agency said on Thursday that a Saudi-led coalition airstrike at a fruit and vegetable market near Yemen's Red Sea port city killed at least 21 civilians, including children.