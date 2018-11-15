© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy Renews Call For End To Saudi War In Yemen

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 15, 2018 at 11:36 AM EST
murphy_apsusanwalsh_180820.jpg
Susan Walsh
/
AP
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he welcomes an apparent Pentagon decision to suspend its refueling of Saudi Arabia’s military aircraft involved in the war in Yemen. But he said more needs to be done to stop the Saudi war effort and that his colleagues have now turned hostile to Saudi Arabia following the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Now that we saw them clearly lie to our face for two weeks in the face of clear evidence that they had murdered Khashoggi, it has caused many of my colleagues to rethink whether the Saudis are telling us the truth with respect to their targeting inside of Yemen, which may lead to a different vote on war powers or arms sales than we saw earlier.”

 

The war powers bill would stop any U.S. support for the Saudi war effort without congressional approval. The arms sales bill would prohibit the sale of U.S. precision guided missiles to Saudi Arabia. Murphy said he expects the bills to be brought back for a vote before the end of the year.

 

The U.S. military has been refueling about 20 percent of all Saudi aircraft that fly as part of the operation in Yemen. 

Connecticut NewsChris MurphyConnecticutSaudi ArabiaYemen
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
