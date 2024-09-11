CT lawmakers emphasize gun storage safety as new school year begins

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and gun safety advocate groups made a plea to gun owners to safely store their guns in their homes away from children following the Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia last week.

“Gun violence is a uniquely American tragedy that sadly is an almost daily occurrence in our country,” Bysiewicz said during a visit to New Haven Public Schools on Friday.

The visit was planned weeks before the Georgia shooting that killed two students and two educators, but led to an important reminder for safe gun storage ahead of the new school year.

Bysiewicz said she believes that the fear of gun violence is common among students, parents and teachers — hard felt in her state by the reminder of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Madeline Negrón stressed the importance of parents doing their part in keeping firearms locked and stored in a place that their children will be unable to access.

“I ask all New Haven families and all families in our state of Connecticut to join us in pledging to keep our students and staff safe at school and at home in ensuring that any firearm and ammunition that you own is stored safely in accordance with Connecticut law,” Negrón said.

In 2019, Connecticut implemented Ethan’s Law — named after Ethan Song, a 15-year-old from Guilford who was accidentally shot and killed with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house — requiring loaded and unloaded guns to be properly secured to prevent people under the age 18 from accessing firearms. Last year, Connecticut’s safe storage law was strengthened by increasing the penalty to a Class D felony.

The Newtown Action Alliance is offering a gun buyback program on Oct. 5 for people wanting to get rid of unwanted guns.