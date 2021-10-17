-
Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, has won a defamation case against Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who…
A conspiracy theorist wants to intervene in a Connecticut Superior Court case between Newtown victims’ families and the gunmaker Remington Arms.Twenty-six…
Court documents filed this week show Remington Arms Co. offered $33 million to settle lawsuits by families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary…
Parents, students and educators agree that mental health is important to keep schools safe, according to an annual survey run by parents of children…
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a Connecticut court to dismiss a lawsuit by the families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting because one…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has praised President Joe Biden’s announcement of a half-dozen executive actions that would help curb gun…
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal requested by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.He was sued for defamation by the family of victims in the 2012…
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was confronted by several Yale students while recording a segment for his web show on the university’s campus in New…
It’s been eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators. A new generation of activists have…
Attorneys for families of the victims of the 2012 Newtown shooting say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is trying to stall their lawsuit against him. The…