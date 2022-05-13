© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sandy Hook parents to meet with judge Friday to clarify position in Alex Jones defamation case

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Alex Jones
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are expected to meet with a federal judge on Friday. They want to address their concerns linked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ bankruptcy trial.

The families said they are not interested in any financial gains from Jones’s InfoWars program for which he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. Instead, they are seeking monetary damages against Jones and his parent company, Free Speech Systems.

The Infowars host lost defamation lawsuits over his claims that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax. The parents later argued that Jones filed for bankruptcy to evade the upcoming trials and avoid paying the families.

A federal bankruptcy judge agreed to have the parents make their case in a “status conference” on Friday.

Court papers show that Jones has spent $10 million in legal fees and lost $20 million in product sales because of the defamation cases.

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is scheduled for May 27 in Texas.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
