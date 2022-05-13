Sandy Hook parents to meet with judge Friday to clarify position in Alex Jones defamation case

Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are expected to meet with a federal judge on Friday. They want to address their concerns linked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ bankruptcy trial.

The families said they are not interested in any financial gains from Jones’s InfoWars program for which he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. Instead, they are seeking monetary damages against Jones and his parent company, Free Speech Systems.

The Infowars host lost defamation lawsuits over his claims that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax. The parents later argued that Jones filed for bankruptcy to evade the upcoming trials and avoid paying the families.

A federal bankruptcy judge agreed to have the parents make their case in a “status conference” on Friday.

Court papers show that Jones has spent $10 million in legal fees and lost $20 million in product sales because of the defamation cases.

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is scheduled for May 27 in Texas.