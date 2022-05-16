© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Defamation trial against Alex Jones to resume following Sandy Hook families meeting with judge

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
Alex Jones
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press
Alex Jones, "infowars" host, speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.

A trial is likely to resume soon between families of victims of the 2012 Newtown shooting and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The families sued Jones for defamation in both Texas and Connecticut after he said the shooting didn’t happen on his online talk show. Jones has already lost the defamation suits, but juries will decide how much he should pay the families.

The trial was delayed because some of Jones’s companies filed for bankruptcy. But an agreement was reached and attorneys said those companies will be removed as defendants so the trials can continue.

The families said Jones filed for bankruptcy as a delay tactic and hid his money in shell companies.

