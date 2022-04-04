Connecticut judge denies Alex Jones' request to put court contempt fines on hold

A Connecticut judge rejected conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' bid to avoid escalating daily fines for missing a deposition. Jones is embroiled in a lawsuit by families of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Judge Barbara Bellis is fining Jones $25,000 per weekday, beginning last Friday. The fines increase by $25,000 each weekday until he appears at a deposition.

Jones’s lawyers said he plans to attend a deposition on April 11, and asked Bellis to put her ruling on hold while he appeals the fines to the state Supreme Court. If he doesn’t appear until then, his fines would total $525,000.

Jones said he was too ill to attend a deposition on March 24 in Texas, where he lives. But Bellis said there wasn’t enough evidence Jones was too ill to appear. Jones has appeared regularly on his online talk show and verbally attacked Bellis on the show last week.

The families sued the conspiracy theorist for saying the shooting was a hoax.