The mayor of New Haven, Connecticut has issued an executive order that — unofficially — makes it a sanctuary city. Harp introduced the order at a rally…
Attorneys general in six states, including Connecticut and New York, are suing the Justice Department over a policy that would revoke federal public…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that the state should not be concerned that the Justice Department is suing California for passing so-called…
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week, but she did not attend a meeting with President Donald…
On Monday night more than two dozen New Haven residents gathered at First and Summerfield United Methodist Church to light a so-called Sanctuary Tree – a…
Connecticut’s? ?largest? ?city has adopted a term to show its support for undocumented residents, but it’s not “sanctuary city,” the term most cities use.…
Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, has been debating how to show support for its undocumented residents without adopting the term ‘sanctuary city.’…
Connecticut’s largest city is considering whether to declare support for its undocumented residents – without adopting the term ‘sanctuary city.’ It’s a…
Leaders of sanctuary cities around the region say a new threat by Attorney General Jeff Sessions won't change their immigration policies. The term…
Activists in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are putting pressure on local politicians to make the city a sanctuary city. That’s a city that doesn’t work with…