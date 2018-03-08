Malloy: Connecticut Fully Compliant With Federal Immigration Law

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that the state should not be concerned that the Justice Department is suing California for passing so-called “sanctuary city” laws.

Malloy says Connecticut’s laws that say local police can volunteer to cooperate with immigration officials are totally legal.

“We are compliant with the law. But we’re also very protective of individuals in our state. We want to make sure that due process is applied.”

Malloy says so-called sanctuary cities have no legal definition. New Haven is considered a sanctuary city because local police do not use their resources to enforce federal immigration law.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says California laws explicitly say that business owners and local police do not need to notify federal immigration officials about the whereabouts of undocumented people.

Sessions says that the federal law is the supreme law of the land.