Bridgeport Votes To Become A 'Welcoming City'

Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, has been debating how to show support for its undocumented residents without adopting the term ‘sanctuary city.’ Some in city government, including Mayor Joe Ganim, worry the term is politically divisive. Tuesday night a City Council committee suggested a compromise term: “welcoming city.”

That term got cheers from a crowd of activists who’ve pressured city government for months. Councilmember Katie Bukovsky, working with the activists, came up with the compromise.

“There were some people that were uncomfortable with the name sanctuary cty, in the administration, on the council, and residents, for that matter. After vetting out other names we could use, such as compassionate city, we agreed on welcoming city.”

The bill wouldn’t add any new measures, but rather, Bukovsky says, act as a guideline for future policy. Police Chief A.J. Perez has already said the city won’t help federal agents arrest or deport undocumented immigrants. And the term sanctuary city is fuzzy, but that’s generally understood to be the baseline meaning.

Bridgeport’s City Council will vote on whether to adopt the term “welcoming city” on May 15.