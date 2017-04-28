© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport: A ‘Sanctuary City,’ Just Don’t Call It That

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 28, 2017 at 9:18 PM EDT
Connecticut’s largest city is considering whether to declare support for its undocumented residents – without adopting the term ‘sanctuary city.’ It’s a controversial term for some in Bridgeport politics, including Mayor Joe Ganim.

Bridgeport’s City Council is looking at a resolution that would adopt the term ‘compassionate city.’ Julio Lopez Varona is with an activist group that’s been pressuring the City Council. He says it’s tough because council members can’t agree on a consensus. They presented dueling resolutions with minor differences at a meeting earlier this week.

“We really don’t understand why that happened. It’s very disappointing and concerning for us. At the end of the day, we know that we need to pass ordinances that would actually make this into law.”

Lopez Varona says the city needs some kind of resolution to give reassurance to its undocumented residents. Police Chief A.J. Perez has already said the city won’t help federal agents arrest or deport undocumented immigrants. And the term ‘sanctuary city’ is fuzzy, but that’s generally understood to be the baseline meaning.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has said he doesn’t like the term ‘sanctuary city’ because it’s politically divisive. His critics say he doesn’t want to risk losing federal funding – although a federal judge ruled earlier this week that sanctuary cities can’t lose federal funding. 

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
