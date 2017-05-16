© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport Votes To Become A 'Welcoming City' To Undocumented Immigrants

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 16, 2017 at 4:13 PM EDT
welcomingcitybridgeport_fbmaketheroadct_170503.jpg
Courtesy of Make the Road CT
/
Facebook

Connecticut’s? ?largest? ?city has adopted a term to show its support for undocumented residents, but it’s not “sanctuary city,” the term most cities use. Instead, Bridgeport voted to call itself a “welcoming city.”

The name is a compromise reached between Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and local activists who've pushed for months for a “sanctuary city” designation. Ganim has said he thinks the term “sanctuary city” is divisive. The activists call this one a victory. They cheered as Ganim announced the vote passed.

Councilmember Katie Bukovsky sponsored the bill, backed by an intense push from the immigrants rights group Make the Road. After the vote, Make the Road organizer Julio Lopez Varona told activists Bridgeport had shown its support for undocumented residents, even though it didn’t use the term “sanctuary city.”

“When we show up as a place where people care, that makes a difference. When we are here for our neighbors, when we care, that makes a difference.”

Police chief A.J. Perez has already said the city won’t help federal agents arrest or deport undocumented immigrants. And the term “sanctuary city” is fuzzy, but that’s generally understood to be the baseline meaning.

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutimmigrationSanctuary CityUndocumented Immigrants
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
