The Lamont administration has designated the town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a cultural district. It's the first such designation in the state. Lamont…
A Ridgefield man who took part in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol now faces additional charges from a federal grand jury.Patrick McCaughey…
Remains that may belong to Revolutionary War soldiers have been found under a house in Ridgefield, Connecticut.Connecticut’s state archaeologist said the…
Authorities in Ridgefield, Connecticut are investigating the death of a 15 month old child who was left unattended in a hot car on Monday. Connecticut…