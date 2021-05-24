Connecticut Designates Ridgefield As Its First Cultural District

The Lamont administration has designated the town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a cultural district. It's the first such designation in the state. Lamont visited Ridgefield to celebrate the designation.

Lamont said he hopes the designation would help boost tourism in the area. He said it should highlight the cultural heritage of Ridgefield, especially to the many new people who have come to the state during the pandemic.

Allison Stockel is with the Ridgefield Playhouse. She said the town deserves this new designation.

“From the Ridgefield Coral, to CHIRP and Our Pack to the guild of artists to the incredibly strong and supportive arts council that we have here. I am so proud to be part of a community that embraces the arts,” Stockel said.

The newly created Cultural Districts program is designed to highlight walkable areas in Connecticut that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and assets.