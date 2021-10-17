-
The mayor of West Haven says she uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal Coronavirus relief money. New York healthcare workers can apply for…
-
Governor Kathy Hochul said she does not believe health care workers in New York should be able to cite a religious exemption to avoid getting the COVID-19…
-
Kids in Connecticut could attend zoos, aquariums and museums for free this summer. Connecticut faces a federal lawsuit over new vaccine requirements in…
-
Less than a week after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a new law removing religious exemptions for vaccinations — the state is facing a federal…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law to remove religious exemptions to school vaccinations after a contentious debate on Tuesday. One lawmaker…
-
Connecticut health officials say a second child in Fairfield County has come down with the measles. They say the child had contact with the first child,…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a bill that would eliminate religious exemptions from state immunization requirements for school…
-
Over 2,000 Connecticut residents signed up to give testimony during a 24-hour public hearing on whether to repeal the state’s religious exemption for…
-
As our kids head back to school over the next few weeks, New York has repealed the religious exemption for vaccinations. Are unvaccinated kids heading…